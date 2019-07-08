CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy is back on the job after he was stung by hornets 32 times while trying to chase down a suspect.

The painful encounter happened earlier this week when the deputy, who did not want to be identified, was out on a disturbance call along the banks of the Toutle River near Castle Rock. When the deputy tried to make contact with the suspect, he took off running.

During the chase, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said a hornets' nest was stepped on and the deputy was stung 32 times.

“He has an outer vest that he wears, some of the bees got lodged in there so they stuck with him,” said Thurman.

The deputy was not allergic to the stings. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was given the OK to return to work the next day.

Deputies were able to arrest the suspect after using a stun gun on him.

