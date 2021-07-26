Clark County sheriff gives honorary title to detective killed in shooting

Clark County Det. Sgt. Jeremy Brown was shot and killed Friday night while conducting surveillance in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Jeremy Brown, the Clark County Sheriff's Office detective sergeant who was shot and killed while conducting surveillance in Vancouver on Friday night, was given an honorary title during a press conference Monday morning.

"In the law enforcement community and this family, from this day forward, he will be honorary Sgt. Jeremy Brown," said Clark County sheriff Chuck Atkins, who said that Brown was in line for a promotion before his death. After gathering himself for a moment, Atkins said, "That touches a heart string for me, because I know how much he wanted that [promotion]."

Brown, 46, was shot and killed Friday night outside the Pointe Apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue in Vancouver. He was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). He served as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and a detective during his tenure at the sheriff's office.

Atkins said many people in the community have brought gifts and flowers and donations for Brown's family, a gesture that Atkins said is appreciated.

"We are very, very happy for that because in this time, there's a lot of unexpected expenses," he said. "I want you to know those donations will go directly to the family to offset all their unexpected expenses and the memorial service that's yet to come."

Donations can be addressed to the "Clark County Sheriff's Office Brown Family Memorial Fund" and can be deposited at any iQ Credit Union.

Atkins said people wanting to help should be careful about where they donate. He said there are people who have set up GoFundMe accounts that aren't for Jeremy or his family.

"To those that choose to try to cheat the system and earn money on the backs of this kind of event, we're keeping our eye on you and we'll take care of you when we come to you," Atkins said.

A suspect, 26-year-old Guillermo Raya-Leon, was arrested Sunday in Salem. According to court documents, he faces charges of first-degree aggravated murder and possession of a stolen firearm. He's currently being held at the Marion County Jail. A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Raya-Leon signed an extradition waiver and agreed to return to the state of Washington but the time frame on that move is unknown at this time.