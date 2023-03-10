Man who shot 2 Washington County deputies sentenced to 45 years

Dante James Halling shot and wounded two deputies near Henry Hagg Lake in August 2019. One of the deputies spent 18 months in recovery.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Dante James Halling pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder Friday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting and wounding two Washington County Sheriff's deputies near Henry Hagg Lake in 2019.

The judge said she imposed the maximum sentence possible because she said it was clear to her that Halling intended to kill the deputies.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were present at the Washington County Courthouse for Friday's sentencing, including one of the deputies who was shot. Jeremy Braun spent 18 months in recovery after the shooting and had to re-learn how to walk, talk and eat. Before the sentence was handed down Friday, he testified in court.

"Not a day goes by when I'm not in pain," Braun said. "I'm in pain right now."

Then, speaking directly to Halling, Braun said he's "thriving" and his children will be able to defeat "evil like you." Braun added, "I will also say, I forgive you," and talked about how his Christian faith led him to forgiveness.

Halling responded and said he felt great remorse. "To Mr. Braun, for whatever it means, I am deeply sorry," he said. His attorney said Halling wasn't aware in the moment that he was shooting deputies and thought he was under attack. At the time of the shooting, Halling had acute meth intoxication, it was revealed Friday in court.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the sheriff's office received a call about a theft in progress from a home in Gaston, north of the lake. The homeowner reported a man outside the house stealing long gun rifles out of a locked cabinet on their property.

Deputies helped the homeowners get out of the house and began searching for the suspect. Halling shot and wounded two deputies, including Braun. The other wounded deputy, Chris Iverson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Halling was eventually shot by other law enforcement officers and taken into custody. He was released and booked into jail after a nearly two-week stay in the hospital.

In February 2020, KGW spoke to Braun about the first six months of his recovery. He said his carotid and jugular were punctured. He suffered two strokes and spent months in rehab re-learning simple tasks, like walking and swallowing. Braun said he was overwhelmed by the support he received and said he would return to work.

"There's a lot of things that could've kept me from coming back to work," he said. "I'm coming back to work and I will serve this community again."

Eighteen months after the shooting, Braun returned to work in February 2021.

According to court records, Halling had a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including convictions for bank robbery, drug charges and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records also indicate that Halling attacked Portland police officers in April 2015 with a fire extinguisher and a 20-inch-long steel wrench while being taken into custody on burglary charges after breaking into an industrial dock house on the Willamette River.

