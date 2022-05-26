Multnomah County deputies seek potential victims of alleged cop impersonator

Christopher Denton, 31, is accused of impersonating a police officer and having "inappropriate and unwanted contact" with a woman dating back to 2018.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff's deputies are seeking potential victims of a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and had "inappropriate and unwanted contact" with a woman dating back to 2018, according to law enforcement.

Christopher Denton, 31, is already in custody on federal gun and drug-related charges, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said in a new release Thursday.

While investigating Denton, MCSO Special Investigations Unit deputies learned that Denton had been driving a 2011 Dodge Charger believed to be a decommissioned police vehicle. Deputies believe that he was using the vehicle to impersonate a police officer.

Deputies said Denton has ties to Gresham, outer Southeast Portland and North Portland.

He's accused of fleeing from deputies near Southwest 19th Avenue and West Burnside Street on Jan. 20 of this year as they tried to serve a search warrant on his vehicle. According to MCSO, he drove over a curb, onto the sidewalk and sped away as deputies commanded him to get out of the car. They did not pursue him due to safety reasons.

A bag of suspected fentanyl pills and a digital scale were later found inside his vehicle but, according to the Multnomah County jail roster, he was not arrested until mid-February.