Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect in Cornelius

The suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting in Hillsboro early Friday morning.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting early this morning in Hillsboro. Deputies say the suspect is “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office tweeted that the suspect’s vehicle was found on a south side of Cornelius. Fern Hill Elementary School, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Swallowtail School are in lockout while deputies search for the suspect in the area.

Deputies said the suspect was involved in a shooting on Southwest Minter Bridge Road in Hillsboro around 5:45 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This developing story will be updated.