GASTON, Oregon — Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the persons responsible for setting a house on fire in Cherry Grove on Monday.

Deputies responded to the suspicious fire on Southwest Cherry Grove Drive and Southwest Fir Street in the unincorporated Washington County near Gaston.

Authorities say multiple witnesses reported seeing two white males about 13 to 15-years-old running away from the house toward Southwest Lee Falls Road area just before the fire started around 11:00 a.m. Witnesses say one of the suspects was carrying a red container with a spout that looked like a gas can.

One of the boys was seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants or shorts, deputies said. They may be associated with a gray or silver SUV.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to authorities.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.