CORBETT, Ore. — Authorities on Tuesday night resumed a search for a man suspected of assaulting a woman at her Corbett home.

Tuesday night's search is in the area of Northeast Chamberlain Road and Corbett Hill Road, about a mile south of Corbett School. Deputies said people should avoid the area and report anything suspicious.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Pavel Mikhay. He is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.

Pavel Mikhay

Mikhay is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and may have a cut on his face, authorities say.

"If residents see anything suspicious, please call 911," said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon White. "Please don't confront the suspect."

The assault happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 33400 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim, a woman, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said she suffered non-life threatening injuries. Mikhay and the victim were strangers, according to police.

A deputy responding to the call was traveling west on the highway when he saw Mikhay driving east. Mikhay saw the officer, parked the vehicle in a driveway and fled on foot, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities set up a perimeter with a half-mile radius in the area of Old Historic Columbia River Highway. Officers from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Gresham Police Department and Oregon State Police searched the area. White said about 35 officers were searching for the suspect. Authorities reopened the area at 3 p.m.

"It's a rural area, which makes the search more difficult," White said. "We have one of our K-9 units tracking, but with high winds, it makes it difficult."

After being informed of the threat early Tuesday morning, Corbett School decided to cancel classes for the day.

Two teens told KGW that the suspect pulled into their driveway Tuesday morning before jumping out of the vehicle and running from authorities.

These teens say the suspect that @MultCoSO deputies are looking for, pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out and running from authorities. While they never saw the person, the experience has been a scary one. MCSO searching for person suspected of assault. pic.twitter.com/y8t60HCWvr — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 25, 2018

"You just don't expect that to wake up to on a Tuesday morning,” said Ginger Duncan.

She said deputies were concerned that the man could have been trying to get inside the house or may have been hiding in the garage.

“There's plenty of stuff and wooded areas to go and hide,” said Eve Duncan. “It's terrorizing. You wouldn't think that this would be happening here, or to us.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Mikhay to call its tip line at 503-988-0560.

