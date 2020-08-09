Deputies respond to multiple burglaries, car thefts in Washington County neighborhoods

Investigators believe thieves struck early Monday morning, stealing three cars and a motorcycle.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rash of stolen vehicles, car break-ins and home burglaries in and around Cedar Mill and Bethany, Monday morning.

Investigators believe the suspects burglarized six houses and nine vehicles, in addition to stealing three cars and one motorcycle. Deputies found the stolen motorcycle ditched nearby. Victims told KGW that some of the thefts happened near Terra Linda and Bonny Slope Elementary Schools.

Deputies released the following descriptions of the three stolen vehicles:

• Dark blue 2013 Mercedes sedan, plate information not available

• White 2012 BMW SUV, Oregon plate 088 JXJ

• Black 2009 BMW SUV, Oregon plate 121 KEX

These are the three stolen vehicles still missing pic.twitter.com/pifjfs4Gsg — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 7, 2020

Investigators are processing evidence and recovered video of two suspects. They're asking neighbors with security cameras to check their footage, focusing on video captured between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on September 7.

To help protect your property, deputies advised locking the doors to your homes and cars, as well as closing windows, garages, gates and sheds. They suggested turning on exterior lights, security cameras, alarm systems and bringing in valuables from your car, yard and patio.