ALOHA, Ore. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of dragging a woman under a bridge and trying to sexually assault her Thursday morning in Aloha.

The woman fought back with a stun gun and escaped to a nearby Plaid Pantry store, where she asked the clerk to call 911.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store, located at 20375 W Baseline Road, and began searching for the suspect. They found the man, later identified as 31-year-old O’Neal Payne, a few blocks away.

According to the sheriff’s office, Payne tried to run away and eventually fought with deputies who tried to detain him. Deputies used a stun gun on Payne and took him into custody.

The victim told deputies that Payne followed her off a MAX train at the Willow Creek stop in Aloha. He grabbed her near Southwest 197th Avenue around 8:50 a.m.

Payne was booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree sexual abuse

Harassment

Resisting arrest

An outstanding warrant through the Oregon State Parole Board for second-degree assault

Anyone with information about Payne is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

