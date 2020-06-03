ALOHA, Ore. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of dragging a woman under a bridge and trying to sexually assault her Thursday morning in Aloha.
The woman fought back with a stun gun and escaped to a nearby Plaid Pantry store, where she asked the clerk to call 911.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store, located at 20375 W Baseline Road, and began searching for the suspect. They found the man, later identified as 31-year-old O’Neal Payne, a few blocks away.
According to the sheriff’s office, Payne tried to run away and eventually fought with deputies who tried to detain him. Deputies used a stun gun on Payne and took him into custody.
The victim told deputies that Payne followed her off a MAX train at the Willow Creek stop in Aloha. He grabbed her near Southwest 197th Avenue around 8:50 a.m.
Payne was booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:
- First-degree kidnapping
- First-degree sexual abuse
- Harassment
- Resisting arrest
- An outstanding warrant through the Oregon State Parole Board for second-degree assault
Anyone with information about Payne is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.
