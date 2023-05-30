Deputies fatally shoot armed wanted suspect at Vancouver Safeway parking lot

Vancouver Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Office roped off a large part of the parking lot on East Mill Plain Boulevard for hours Tuesday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man is dead after a confrontation with police ended in a shooting at a Safeway parking lot in Vancouver Tuesday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., a detective with the Vancouver Police Department spotted a person driving on East Mill Plain Boulevard. Police recognized the person as a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies, according to a statement from police.

Detectives reported seeing the suspect park and enter the Safeway at East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Andresen Road. Minutes later, as the suspect left the Safeway and spotted officers, police said he dropped a bag of items, displayed a gun and ran west through the parking lot.

According to Vancouver Police, the suspect fired at responding officers and three Vancouver Police Detectives and one Clark County Sheriff's Deputy returned fire. The suspect was shot. Medical aid was provided, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, police said.

A witness, who shared video of the incident with KGW, reported seeing the man pull out a gun and start running as soon as he walked out of the Safeway. In the video you can hear at least 12 gunshots fired.

Investigators roped off a large portion of the parking lot for hours, combing over the crime scene.

The three Vancouver police officers and Clark County deputy involved have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

