Police are seeking three young white men in connection with the assault of a black teen Sunday night at the Willamette Country Music Festival near Brownsville.

The three men were in a black Ford pickup driving through the festival camping area, waving a large Confederate flag before the Kid Rock concert, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.

The 18-year-old victim was walking in the area and yelled something to the men about not liking the flag. One man jumped out of the truck and he and the victim exchanged further name calling. The suspect hit the victim several times and then the truck drove off.

The victim was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The assault could be considered a hate crime, which carries harsher penalties, Linn County Lt. Michelle Duncan said.

"We're going to investigate that portion of it as well," she said. "Until we do more interviewing, I can't say whether it will be or not."

Deputies are asking anyone who might know the suspects or where they were parked or camped to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

The assault was reported at 10:11 p.m. The three men, including the suspect, are in their late teens to early twenties. The suspect who assaulted the victim had dark hair and was wearing jeans, a black muscle shirt with the sides cut, brown boots and a black cowboy hat.

"We don't condone any act of violence on site in any way, shape or form," said Festival Director Anne Hankin. "We are working hand-in-hand with the Sheriff's department to help identify who these individuals are.

"Besides that, it was a great weekend."

The festival was the subject of controversy over the past year, as organizers attempted to move it to a 692-acre farm bordering Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge, 12 miles south of Salem.

Opponents had cited concerns about traffic, interference with farming operations, theft, vandalism and negative impacts on the refuge’s wildlife.

In June, Marion County Commissioners denied the festival the necessary permits to move to the property.

Contact the reporter at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or follow at Twitter.com/Tracy_Loew

