Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting leaves one dead

The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Police said no immediate arrests had been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded at about 1:12 a.m. and found one person shot near the intersection of Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Medical crews arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died from his injuries. Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

By late Saturday morning, some red crime tape near the intersection was all that was left behind from a big police investigation overnight.

Nearby resident Rebecca Burnett said neighbors have grown used to hearing gunshots all the time, although she did not hear the gunfire Saturday morning.

"It's just sad our world is getting so ugly, nobody cares about life anymore," she said. "Life is just disposable. It’s throwaway. Nobody cares anymore and it's sad."

There has been a lot of sadness in Portland as of late.

The Rose City has seen more than 450 shootings since the start of the year. Nearly 30 people have been killed in that spate of gun violence.

"That's just insane and it's so sad," Burnett said. "It’s so sad. The world has just gotten so ugly."

"We've been witnesses to a couple shootings already," added Jacqueline Escandon, who lives just down the street from where Saturday's shooting took place.

Escandone said she and her family are looking at moving out of the neighborhood, but until they do, they have to take precautions.

"We have siblings around and little kids like to play in the neighborhood," she said. "We try to keep them in the backyard or in the front yard to avoid all of the mess around."

Count that among the many reasons Burnett is hoping for a cease fire.

"I really wish people would understand once they shoot that person it's over," Burnett said. "It’s no more."