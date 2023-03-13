Police investigating death in Southeast Portland

Southeast 141st Avenue is closed between Harrison Street and Division Street and Harrison is closed between 140th and 143rd avenues while detectives investigate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Harrison Street early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

No arrests have been made and police didn't report any suspect information.

Police said the victim won't be identified until the medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death and family has been notified.

Southeast 141st Avenue is closed between Harrison Street and Division Street and Harrison Street is closed between 140th Avenue and 143rd Avenue while detectives investigate.