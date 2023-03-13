Police investigating death in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Harrison Street early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.
No arrests have been made and police didn't report any suspect information.
Police said the victim won't be identified until the medical examiner has confirmed the cause of death and family has been notified.
Southeast 141st Avenue is closed between Harrison Street and Division Street and Harrison Street is closed between 140th Avenue and 143rd Avenue while detectives investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395. Please reference case number 23-65602.