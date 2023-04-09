Radio Cab driver killed in Southeast Portland after picking up passenger

The "long-time" Radio Cab driver was fatally stabbed Sunday night near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Water Avenue, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A "long-time" Radio Cab driver was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Southeast Portland after picking up a passenger, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

PPB said a suspect, 30-year-old Moses Lopez, was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County jail. He faces charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The name of the victim won't be released, PPB said, until they're positively identified, the medical examiner confirms cause of death and family members are notified.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing around 6:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Water Avenue and found who had been killed.

Radio Cab didn't report the name of the driver but released the following statement about him.

"He was a kind and dedicated cab operator. He had been driving over a decade and never had a complaint. He cared about Portland and loved this city and especially loved helping people get from one place to another," the statement read. "He was a model driver and an exemplary example of the people who have kept Radio Cab as a vibrant and desired place to work."

If the medical examiner determines the driver's death to be a homicide, it will bring Portland to a total of 22 homicides in 2023. Portland saw back-to-back record-breaking homicide totals in 2021 and 2022.

The current year's homicide rate started off a bit slower in January and February but a greater number of homicides in March brought the year's trend back up closer to the prior two years.

In its news release, Radio Cab said the driver's death "is a sure sign that Portland is in need of serious help."

"While our company is in mourning trying to make sense of this difficult loss, we ask our city leaders to do more to allow police to enforce laws, bolster the Portland Police Bureau resources and focus on the health of our citizens," the company said.

Police said they're not seeking any additional suspects.

PPB homicide detectives will be investigating this incident. Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441. Please refer to case number 23-91797.

