Portland police investigate deadly stabbing in Old Town; suspect arrested

Police said they found a person dead from a stab wound Tuesday morning, about a block away from where a teenager was shot and killed last week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing Tuesday morning in Northwest Portland's Old Town neighborhood.

Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Davis Street just after 9 a.m.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) Central Bike Squad found the victim at the scene with a stab wound. After attempts to save the victim's life, they were pronounced dead, police said.

Not long after the stabbing, bike officers arrested a suspect.

Police did not immediately release any personal information about the victim or suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m., PPB said Northwest Davis would be closed between Northwest Fifth and Sixth avenues for several hours as detectives investigate.

This is the second homicide in Old Town within the past week.

On Friday night, 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr. was shot and killed near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Couch Street, about a block away from where the stabbing took place, according to PPB. Two other people were injured in that shooting.