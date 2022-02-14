Man dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to a report of a shooting early Monday morning near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed after a shooting early Monday morning in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or whether they are looking for any possible suspects.

On Feb. 14 at 12:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police found a man who had been shot and they provided emergency medical aid until medics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

During the investigation, Portland police homicide detectives closed Southeast 124th Avenue to the north from Southeast Powell Boulevard.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the man's identity and his cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. The case number is 22-41687.