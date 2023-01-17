Deadly shooting in east Portland is the city's first homicide of 2023

The incident marks Portland's first homicide of the year. A man died after he was shot near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting Monday afternoon near the Gateway area in east Portland, making it the city's first homicide since the start of the year.

Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Monday on reports that a person had been shot near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street off of I-205, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

They arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. PPB's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and a gas station at the intersection could be seen roped off with police tape Monday afternoon.

The incident comes after a period of more than two weeks in which Portland hadn't seen a single deadly shooting or homicide, in contrast to last year's deadly start — although there have been multiple shootings that left people injured.

There were four homicides in the first two weeks of 2022, and the city ultimately saw a total of 96 homicides last year, 78 of which were shooting deaths. It was the deadliest year in Portland's modern history, surpassing the previous record of 90 homicides in 2021.

Police did not identify the victim in Monday's homicide or release any other details about the circumstances of the shooting. The victim's name will be released after the medical examiner confirms his cause and manner of death and his family has been notified, police said.