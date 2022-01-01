One person dead in Gresham shooting on New Year's Day

GRESHAM, Ore. — One person died in a shooting outside a apartment complex in the Rockwood neighborhood on New Year's Day, Gresham police said.
Officers responded to the Patricia Anne Apartments off Southeast 187th Avenue south of Stark Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
No details about that person were immediately released.
Detectives with the Gresham Police Department and East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are trying to identify a suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.
Roughly 12 hours earlier, Portland police responded to a separate shooting about five miles away in Northeast Portland that left two people dead and one person injured.
Anyone with information about the Gresham shooting is urged to contact the police department's tip line at 503-618-2719.