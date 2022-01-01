One person dead in Gresham shooting on New Year's Day

Police said one person died in a shooting outside a apartment complex in the Rockwood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

GRESHAM, Ore. — One person died in a shooting outside a apartment complex in the Rockwood neighborhood on New Year's Day, Gresham police said.

Officers responded to the Patricia Anne Apartments off Southeast 187th Avenue south of Stark Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

No details about that person were immediately released.

Detectives with the Gresham Police Department and East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team are trying to identify a suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

Roughly 12 hours earlier, Portland police responded to a separate shooting about five miles away in Northeast Portland that left two people dead and one person injured.