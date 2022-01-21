x
One person killed in hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died following a hit-and-run crash late Thursday evening in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

On Jan. 20 around 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police found two vehicles involved in the crash. They said one person inside one of the vehicles was dead. Another person in the same vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said no one was inside the second vehicle and witnesses reported multiple people running from the area before officers were called.

Officers have not released the name of the person who died.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating. Police closed Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Milwaukie Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to send an email to the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-18796, or call (503)823-2103. 

