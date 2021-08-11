Police investigation underway after dead body found in street in SE Portland

The body was found in the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Caruthers Street on Sunday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead in the street on Sunday in the Centennial neighborhood in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Officers responded to the area of Southeast 48th Avenue and Caruthers Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday and found the dead body in the street.

Officers initially believed the person was the victim of a hit-and-run. The police department notified the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, who responded and determined the victim was not hit by a vehicle. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

PPB assigned the homicide division to take over the investigation.

Southeast 148th Avenue was closed between Caruthers Street and Grant Street during the investigation.