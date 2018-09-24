PORTLAND, Ore. — A dead man was found inside a Northwest Portland apartment on Monday by parole and probation officers checking on a client who had missed an appointment.

The body was found at 12:06 p.m. at the Sally McCracken Apartments located at 532 Northwest Everett Street. Portland police officers determined the death to be suspicious. Homicide and forensic detectives were called to the scene.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the death should call Detectives Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

