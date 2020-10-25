Person found dead in NE Portland car fire declared homicide, police say

An autopsy by the state's medical examiner's office said the body of a deceased person found in a car fire was a homicide.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A dead person found in a car fire Friday night in Northeast Portland has been declared a homicide.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office has determined the person's manner of death was homicidal in nature.

Portland Fire and Rescue were called out to a car fire in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast San Rafael Street just after 10:45 p.m.

Firefighters said they found a dead person inside the vehicle.

This is part of an ongoing investigation and any information or updates will be determined by the investigators handling the case.

Portland Police homicide is the lead agency handling the case. Detectives looking into the homicide are asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact them immediately.

Detective William Winters can be reached at (503) 823-0466 or through his email. Detective Anthony Merrill can be reached at (503) 823-4033 or by email.