A dead body was spotted in a car after Portland police made a traffic stop about 6 a.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Street.

Police did not specify in what part of the car the body was located.

Timothy J. Mackley, 58, was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to jail on an accusation of murder.

An autopsy was expected to be completed later Tuesday. Further information was not available.

Anyone with information should email or call Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.

