A 50-year-old woman was arrested in Vancouver for the murder of her mother

On Sept. 27, a woman called and reported that her 75-year-old mother, who lived with her, was dead. When officers arrived at the home, located in the 14300 block of Northeast 80th Street in Vancouver, they found injuries to the face, head and wrist of the dead woman's body. More injuries were found by the medical examiner.

Investigators from major crimes served a search warrant at the home and after interviewing the daughter and other family members, they arrested the daughter, Asenka Miller Wilber. She was booked in the Clark County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are not releasing the name of the dead woman at this time.

