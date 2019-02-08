PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland man wants to know who damaged his new Tesla.

The car’s dashboard camera captured a man walking down the sidewalk before jumping on the hood. The man then jumped on the windshield and shattered it.

“Just shocked really,” Toby Wickwire said. “There’s not much I can do about it really.”

Wickwire bought the 2019 Tesla Model 3 only two weeks ago. It was parked near Southeast 36th Place and Schiller Street early Thursday morning.

He remembered hearing some commotion just after 5:45 a.m. but didn't check the car until several hours later. That's when he saw the damage.

“It’ll be a while before the windshield can be replaced,” Wickwire said. “I’m without a car until then.”

He said he's not the only person looking for another ride.

Mike Benner, KGW

Wicker tells KGW two other cars in the neighborhood were targeted around the same time. One was parked near Southeast 40th and Schiller Street and the other was near Southeast 34th Avenue and Cora Drive. He thinks the person who damaged those cars might be the same person who vandalized his.

“In a perfect world he’s caught and does some time but I don’t think that’s going to happen, unfortunately,” he said.

Anyone with information about this vandalism spree is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.