Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings

Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who caught the crime on camera, said her truck was hit several times with BBs.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area.

It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.

Her truck, parked in front of her home on Northwest Hazel Dell Way in Vancouver was badly damaged.

"The windows shot out with a BB," Frantz said. "There's BBs on the dashboard."

From smashed windows, dents and dings, Frantz caught it all on camera and said it sounded like kids were doing the damage.

She's not the only victim. Clark County deputies said they found several other cars in the neighborhood with similar damage caused by BBs. Many other windows were completely smashed out.

Tom Noesen, who lives in the neighborhood, said his car was not hit. But he said this kind of behavior is unacceptable

"Homeowners need to be diligent and vigilant to get to know each other so that we can coordinate neighbors helping neighbors, to watch what happens, make it better," Noesen said.

What would make it better, Frantz said, is accountability.

"They don't need to go to jail, they don't need rehab," she said "they need to be reprimanded. And you know what, they can pay for damages to my truck."

Frantz estimates the damages add up to hundreds of dollars.

"Now I’ve got at least a $500 deductible taking away from my aunt, to try to get my windows fixed and my truck fixed," she said.

Frantz said she's confident one way or the other they'll find the people responsible for the damage in this neighborhood.

"It’s not a matter of if we catch them, it’s a matter of when," she said. "There’s a lot of people in this neighborhood that have been hit. Several people that have cameras on their houses. We have audio, visuals, we will catch you."