PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who police say was randomly and violently stabbed earlier this month in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland has died.

Jacob Pedro Shroyer, 37, suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times with a knife at the Pacific Tower Apartments, located at 333 NW 4th Ave. The stabbing occurred at around 10:25 p.m. on May 8. His family posted that he died on Tuesday.

"Jacob Shroyer has passed away today. Our hearts are suffering that he is no longer in this world. His was a light that brought many people together this last week and in the the years prior. Please keep Jacob's family and loved ones in your thoughts tonight. Please think of Jacob fondly."

Police said there was no indication the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Lee Williams, and Shroyer knew each other before the attack.

"This stabbing was incredibly violent. I can't emphasize that enough," said Sgt. Pete Simpson, spokesman for Portland police. "It was also random, there's no connection between these two at all, and for investigators that doesn't happen as often as people think."

Williams was arrested on May 9 on charges unrelated to the now-fatal stabbing. Detectives obtained evidence linking Williams to the stabbing and arrested him on May 11 on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and robbery on Friday.

Police said Williams assaulted an inmate after he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

"Really a violent streak for this man. We're very glad he's off the streets and in custody, and likely in custody for a long time," Simpson said.

Shroyer's partner, Eric Duncan, last week said Shroyer was one of the most compassionate people he'd ever met.

"He has the biggest heart you'd ever know," Duncan said. "He's so kind, he'd give up a paycheck for you to help you out. He'd take you off the street, feed you, laugh with you, comfort you, distract you from your issues, and take those burdens as his own."

Another friend, James Dixon, last week said Shroyer was a beloved son, friend, partner, barber and DJ.

"His work and artistry has made so many people happy. The impact of this tragic event is being felt everywhere," Dixon said.

A fundraiser has been set up for Shroyer's family. Click here if you would like to donate

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

