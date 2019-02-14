COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — A driver ripped through some railway fences at the TEMCO site just outside of Kalama. The fences were destroyed. This happened on February 4 about midnight.

TEMCO employees show what was left of the fences on their property off Hendrickson Drive. Their security cameras caught the vehicle and the suspect. The car looks to be a dark maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with a cargo rack on the roof.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's office is investigating this. If you know anything about it you are asked to call Deputy Derek Baker 360-577-3092.