New court order prohibits new information on Moscow murder case to public, media

This means investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys and agents of both attorneys can no longer communicate to the public and media on the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department has announced that a court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will prohibit any new information on the Moscow murder case to the public.

MPD says this order "prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case."

As a result of this court order, MPD will no longer be communicating with the public or media regarding the case.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.