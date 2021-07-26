Court docs reveal details of what led up to shooting of Clark County detective

Guillermo Raya-Leon was arrested Sunday in Salem. He faces charges of first-degree aggravated murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Guillermo Raya-Leon, the suspect in Friday's fatal shooting of Clark County Det. Sgt. Jeremy Brown, frantically told companions on multiple occasions before Brown was shot that he thought he was being followed and watched by police, according to court documents.

Raya-Leon was arrested in Salem on Sunday. He's currently being held at the Marion County Jail and will be extradited to Washington state. Court documents show that he will be charged with first-degree aggravated murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Misty Raya and Abran Raya-Leon, the other two people arrested after Friday's shooting, spoke to law enforcement investigators after they were taken into custody about what led up to the fatal shooting.

Misty and Abran said Raya-Leon told them multiple times before Friday's shooting that he was afraid "they were being followed" by police, mentioning that he'd seen unmarked vehicles wherever they went.

When the three arrived at the apartment complex, located at 3508 Northeast 109th Avenue where Brown was conducting surveillance, Raya-Leon pointed out a maroon Jeep SUV, where Brown was sitting in the driver's seat, and said someone needed to find out who was inside the Jeep. At some point, Raya-Leon left the apartment.

Misty said she watched Raya-Leon after he left. She said he didn't walk directly to the Jeep but took an alternate route to get there. She then saw him speaking with the person inside the Jeep from the driver's side window. Shortly after, she said she heard several gunshots. Other witnesses who spoke to law enforcement said they heard one shot, a pause and then several more gunshots. Some said they heard as many as five shots.

Abran told law enforcement he didn't see Raya-Leon at the Jeep or hear gunshots, but he said sometime after Raya-Leon left the apartment, he returned and said they needed to leave immediately. They got in a silver Toyota SUV and started to drive away, stopping briefly so Misty could get in.

After investigators heard gunshots, they saw the silver SUV speeding away, with two men and one woman inside. They followed the SUV and tried to communicate with Brown via police radio but got no answer. Residents of the complex found Brown inside his vehicle and said he'd been shot once in the chest. Brown later died at the hospital.

The driver of the silver SUV eventually crashed near Interstate 205 and Padden Parkway. The three occupants abandoned the SUV and ran. After a search, law enforcement found Misty and Abran in a backyard and took them into custody.

Misty and Abran both told police they noticed that Raya-Leon had a large, silver revolver. They said Raya-Leon told them that Brown shot at him first and that he shot back twice but Brown ducked down and wasn't hit. Misty told police that Raya-Leon still had the revolver when they drove away in the silver SUV and after they got out of the crashed SUV and ran.