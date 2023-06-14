Corvallis park hit by chainsaw-wielding thieves after valuable maple burls: 'I was devastated'

Burls are large growths on the trunk made of specialized wood with an intricate grain pattern that is highly prized by woodworkers.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Thieves seeking valuable maple burls have hit at least half a dozen trees in a Corvallis park, leaving officials searching for answers and police searching for suspects.

Since December, the thieves have used chainsaws to remove 29 individual burls in at least four separate incidents, said Jennifer Killian, urban forester for the city.

“I was devastated when I got the first report that a tree had been harvested. Even more so when I saw it in person,” Killian said. “I got emotional because it's just a selfish thing to do to a tree.”

Burls are large growths that almost look like warts on the trunk. They form when a tree is cut or damaged and then heals with specialized cells that are almost like callouses.

The result is a highly specialized wood with an intricate grain pattern that’s sturdier than other wood even from the same tree.

“They become very specialized, unique. No two burls are the same,” Killian said. “They’re almost like human fingerprints.”

Those qualities make burl highly sought after by woodworkers and furniture makers.

Several of the scars left by the burl thieves are on easily accessible parts of the park, near a playground and the main road. The biggest burl, though, was taken off a tree deeper in the park, off an obscure section of the disc golf course.

That burl, which was roughly 3 feet by 4 feet and several inches thick, could fetch hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars if sold.

The damage could extend well beyond just the spot where the burls were crudely cut with a chainsaw from the tree. Killian explained that trees move water and nutrients up and down their trunks using something similar to the vascular system in humans.

If a tree takes too much damage – some of the trees had four or five burls removed – that system can stop working, putting the entire tree at risk.

“What will happen is, the wound will stay open and exposed, and it will start decaying,” Killian said.

A spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department said he was unable to disclose details because the case was active, but that an investigator had been assigned and anyone with information should contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976.

Killian is hoping that a little publicity might help them nab the tree thief.