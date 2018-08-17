CORVALLIS, Ore. — A 56-year-old Corvallis man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child and animal sex abuse.

The investigation into Craig Adair Chapman began in May when investigators obtained a warrant to search his home after receiving information that he may be involved in distributing child sexual abuse material online. Investigators seized numerous computers and electronic devices. Chapman lives in the 5100 block of Northwest Highway 99W.

On Tuesday, Chapman was booked into the Benton County Jail on the following charges:

15 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse

15 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse

6 counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still working to identify victims. Anyone with information regarding Chapman and his potential involvement with minors is asked to call Detective Christopher Dale with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6858.

People are encouraged to report any suspected child sexual abuse material to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

© 2018 KGW