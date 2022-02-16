Man arrested after breaking into Corvallis home, attacking woman in shower

Garrett Caspino, 29, was arrested, cited and released twice over just a few hours before the home invasion.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A 29-year-old man was arrested and faces numerous charges after he broke into a Corvallis home and attacked a woman while she was in the shower, police said.

The home invasion happened after the suspect was arrested, cited and released twice earlier the same day.

Police said on Saturday, Feb. 12, just after 12:30 p.m., the suspect broke into the home on SW 7th Street.

The victim said the attacker had pulled his pants down to his knees while opening the shower door. When she tried to escape, he grabbed her and shoved her against the bathroom wall and strangulating her with both hands.

She continued to fight him off as he kept grabbing at her, police said. Eventually her boyfriend heard her screaming and found the suspect standing over the victim in their bathroom. He confronted the suspect, who ran off, and called 911.

The victim and her boyfriend were able to describe the suspect to officers as they responded. Police canvassed the neighborhood and found a man nearby who matched the description, now identified as Garrett Caspino.

Caspino had already been arrested twice that day, Corvallis Police said, in two separate incidents in the two hours leading up to the home invasion.

At 10:53 a.m., someone called police to report they had found Caspino in the driver seat of their vehicle acting "totally out there." Police arrested Caspino, cited him for criminal trespass and released him because the charges were not severe enough to book him into jail, police said.

Less than an hour later, police found Caspino hiding behind a pillar in a restricted parking area of the Law Enforcement Building on NW 5th Street. Police cited him again for criminal trespass and transported him to an area closer to local service providers, according to police.