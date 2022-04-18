Ex-Coos Bay cop convicted on 20 child sex abuse counts

Before his arrest, Terry Rogers had been a police officer in Coos Bay for 22 years. He was terminated shortly after his arrest.

COOS BAY, Ore. — A former longtime Coos Bay police officer has been convicted on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

After a trial in Coos County, Terry Scott Rogers was convicted on all counts, The World reported.

According to court records, Rogers was arrested Sept. 20, 2021, on 18 felony charges and two misdemeanor counts. The indictment claimed Rogers had sexual contact with a minor starting in 2012, when the child was 12. The indictment alleges the actions continued until 2018.

Rogers was indicted on two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, eight counts of first-degree sex abuse, five counts of luring a minor and two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said because Rogers was a Coos Bay police officer when the allegations surfaced, his office recused itself because of their professional working relationship. Frasier asked the state Office of the Attorney General to handle the case.

Kristin Edmunson, communications director with agency, confirmed Rogers was convicted on all the counts.

