PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted rapist with a history of sexual abuse was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday.

Tyrone Neil Murphy was found guilty in December on four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

The investigation into Murphy began in 2017 after a complaint was made to law enforcement regarding a female victim. A detective with Hillsboro police identified two additional female victims during the investigation. Murphy knew all the victims, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Murphy was previously convicted of five sex abuse-related crimes in 2009. Prosecutors asked for a lengthy prison sentence.

“He was given sex offender treatment, and he re-offended. He was given probation, and he re-offended. When one victim escaped him, he moved on to the next. This is a person who has left a trail of victimization and this is your opportunity to ensure that trail has an end,” Washington County Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel told the judge.

Murphy will begin serving his sentence immediately.