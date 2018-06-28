MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. -- A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 33 years in jail after a jury convicted him of multiple charges from a 2011 rape case that was solved as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Project, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill said on Tuesday.

On June 26, a jury in Multnomah County found Clint Curtis Williams guilty of one count of rape in th first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, one count of unlawful sexual penetration, and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He was acquitted on one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.

An investigation was launched on September 30, 2011 when the victim, who was 19 years old at the time, reported that she had been raped and sexually abused by Williams inside the Alder Hotel Apartments.

According to court documents, the victim had reported the assault to police and underwent an Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) examination. The SAFE kit was sent to a private lab in Utah in 2016 before further evaluation by the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory matched the DNA to Williams.

This was the first case in the county to go to trial as a result of the Sexual Assault Backlog Elimination Project and the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Project.

