MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A construction worker directing traffic in Milwaukie early Wednesday morning was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver.

The driver, 53-year-old Michael Taylor, returned to the scene about 30 minutes later and was arrested.

According to Milwaukie police, a construction crew was doing routine maintenance on the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks, near the intersection of Southeast Harrison Street and 31st Avenue, when Taylor struck a worker directing traffic and drove away just after 4 a.m.

The victim’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

