BEAVERTON, Ore. — A registered sex offender was arrested in Colorado for luring a 14-year-old Beaverton girl, police said.

The suspect, 47-year-old Jason Allan Surprise, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested on February 26. Police also served a search warrant and seized evidence from his home.

A grand jury indicted Surprise on two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and four counts of luring a minor.

The investigation into Surprise began January 25 after a 14-year-old girl and her parents reported online conversations between the girl and Surprise to Beaverton police.

The conversations were "extremely graphic," police said, and indicated that Surprise was trying to pursue a sexual relationship with the girl.