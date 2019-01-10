PORTLAND, Ore — A Florida couple is hoping someone finally comes forward with information that leads to their son’s killer.

“He was funny and smart and kind,” said Sandy Olson.

Not a day goes by that Sandy and Jim Olson do not miss their youngest son, Michael. Some days are tougher than others.

“This day is probably the toughest,” said Jim Olson. “Christmas is another day, and his birthday.”

September 30, 2014 was the day Michael was killed. The time was 11:08 p.m. There was a shooting near Southeast 52nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. Officers raced to the scene only to find Michael dead from a gunshot wound.

“There was absolutely no connection that they can find between him and whoever did it,” said Sandy. “It was a random act of violence.”

All investigators will say is that Michael was gunned down during a robbery. Detectives have since released a sketch of the suspect. Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic man.

Michael Olson (left) and a sketch of the suspect.

Portland police

“Really this person needs to get off the streets,” said Sandy.

To think the gunman has yet to pay for the crime weighs heavy on the Olsons.

“We think somebody out there knows something and we urge them to come forward so we can have some answers,” said Sandy.

Those answers, the Olsons say, will give them the closure they have been desperately seeking for five years.

“It’s one of those things you never forget and hopefully you don’t live through again or hopefully nobody else lives through this,” said Jim. “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about the case.

MORE: Family holds memorial for Gresham woman killed after she met Pa. man online

MORE: Vigil held for two huskies shot and killed

Get the new KGW app before severe weather hits!