Armed man robs 3 coffee shops in Clackamas County

MULINO, Ore. — An armed man wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity robbed three coffee shops across Clackamas County last weekend.

Saturday morning, a barista who asked not to be identified was working alone at Keller's Coffee in Mulino when the suspect pulled up to the window.

"Threw a bucket in the window at me," she said. "Pointed a gun at me and told me to give him all the money. I grabbed the money out of the till. He told me to empty my tip jar in the bucket. I did."

While following the robber's orders, she managed to initiate the emergency SOS feature on her iPhone, which alerted police and some of her emergency contacts.

"Suddenly another car started to pull in and I panicked, thinking this guy is with him and I'm doomed, or there's a guardian angel looking over me. It happened to be a regular who pulled in and [the robber] drove away," the barista said.

According to the Oregon City Police Department, around 7:20 p.m. Saturday the same man robbed Black Rock Coffee on Molalla Avenue, then hit the Dutch Bros on Main Street about 30 minutes later. Both of those hold-ups were caught on camera.

"When I saw the security footage it made me live it all over again, because I remember that pull up to the window, that helmet and outfit," the barista said.

The suspect was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a large 'X' made with white tape, with mesh over the face mask portion of the helmet. The man was also wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

"I don't want to see more people get traumatized over money," the barista said.