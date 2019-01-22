KELSO, Wash. — A clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning at Holt's Quick Chek at 400 North Pacific Avenue, according to the Kelso Police Department.
The shooting was shortly after 4 a.m. The suspect was wearing a hat and bandanna to cover his head and face. He has not been apprehended. Police are asking for help identifying him.
He was driving a newer four-door white sedan. Other people were believed to be in the car during the robbery, police said.
Kelso Police
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Call Kelso police if you have any information about the incident or the suspect.