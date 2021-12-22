x
Clark County man shot at after trying to stop car prowler

It happened near Northeast 165th Avenue and 32nd Street and deputies believe there may be other theft victims in the neighborhood.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot at early Wednesday morning after trying to stop a car prowler outside his home, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office

On Dec. 22 around 3:24 a.m., deputies said the homeowner saw a man on his home surveillance camera prowling cars in his driveway. The man tried to run away when the homeowner went outside to confront him, but he fell down in the street. Deputies said, while getting back up, the man fired a single gun shot at the homeowner before running away.

The sheriff's office said other surveillance videos show there was up to three suspects prowling cars in the area. Deputies suspect there are other victims of theft in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may help identify the suspects should contact Deputy Michael Currier at michael.currier@clark.wa.gov

