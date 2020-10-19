Man arrested for murder after Saturday shooting in Clark County

A man was shot and killed near Amboy, Wash. Saturday night.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Clark County on Saturday night and authorities took a suspect into custody.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies received a report that a man had been shot multiple times near the Chelatchie Prairie General Store in Amboy. Deputies arrived around 7 p.m. and found the victim, 35-year-old Daniel Tveidt.

Deputies called for a Life Flight helicopter but Tveidt died before medics arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred about 9 miles east of the general store. Deputies identified the suspect, 32-year-old Cody Nutter, and arrested him at his home with the help of the Clark County SWAT team.

Authorities took Nutter to the Clark County Jail. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Justin Messman at (564) 397-2051.