Clark County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in drive-by shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for information regarding an early morning drive-by shooting on Sept. 29.



CCSO said in a news release that at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29 in the 8900 block of NE 15th Avenue, a suspect or suspects drove by and shot out of a car, hitting someone. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.