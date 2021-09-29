x
Crime

Clark County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in drive-by shooting

CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them. One person was injured but is expected to survive.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for information regarding an early morning drive-by shooting on Sept. 29.

CCSO said in a news release that at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29 in the 8900 block of NE 15th Avenue, a suspect or suspects drove by and shot out of a car, hitting someone. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact CCSO detective Matt Volker at matt.volker@clark.wa.gov or call 564-397-2847.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information at this time.

    

