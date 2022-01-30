Clark County deputy shoots and kills person during robbery investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A Clark County deputy shot and killed someone during a robbery investigation Saturday night.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office first responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area.
The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle. Deputies spotted it a short time later and started a pursuit.
The sheriff's office said the suspect drove toward Battle Ground and eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Deputies said the suspect contacted a homeowner at a house nearby.
The sheriff's office then said deputies responded and contacted all parties, and that was when a deputy shot one of the people.
The sheriff's office did not say if it was the suspect or the homeowner that was shot.
The person died on the scene.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team has taken over the investigation.