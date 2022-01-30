Clark County deputy shoots and kills person during robbery investigation

The deputy was chasing a suspect to a home in the Battle Ground area when the shooting happened.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A Clark County deputy shot and killed someone during a robbery investigation Saturday night.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office first responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards area.

The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle. Deputies spotted it a short time later and started a pursuit.

The sheriff's office said the suspect drove toward Battle Ground and eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies said the suspect contacted a homeowner at a house nearby.

The sheriff's office then said deputies responded and contacted all parties, and that was when a deputy shot one of the people.

The sheriff's office did not say if it was the suspect or the homeowner that was shot.

The person died on the scene.