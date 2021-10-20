Clark Co. Sheriff comments on Sunday shooting that left wanted and armed man dead

Sheriff Chuck Atkins expressed concern about property damage when officers shot an armed suspect, but stressed that the incident is still under investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins released a lengthy statement on Wednesday regarding an incident in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 in which two Clark County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect after the man pointed a handgun at them.

Atkins expressed concern about multiple aspects of the shooting, including property damage, but stressed that the incident is being investigated by an independent team and said he was reluctant to comment on the initial information "as any inaccuracy will lead some to believe that I have falsified or intentionally mischaracterized information."

According to reports from the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) following the incident, the deputies pulled over a vehicle associated with a man they had probable cause to arrest for an assault with a handgun.

The suspect drove away and the deputies pursued him, eventually using a maneuver to force him to stop near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street in Vancouver. The man got out of his car and pointed a handgun at the officers, who then fired at him.

The suspect ran and was found dead a short distance from his car, with the gun still in his hand and his finger on the trigger. The Clark County Medical Examiner's office later identified him as 28-year-old Vancouver resident Karuo Kfin and said he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The CCSO reports did not specify whether Kfin fired his weapon during the confrontation. That information "has not yet been determined as part of the investigation," according to Vancouver Police Department (VPD) spokeswoman Kim Kapp. The VPD is leading the independent investigation team.

During the shooting, multiple bullets flew through the home of Vancouver resident Cony Ramirez, who was home at the time with her mother and daughter. Ramirez told KGW the suspect died in her driveway, and said the deputies did not properly consider her family's safety during the incident.

"I thank God. I think it's a miracle this bullet didn't go straight, it went there," she said, pointing slightly away from where her daughter was sitting. "I'm thankful my family is okay."

Atkins appeared to indirectly address the stray shots in his statement, writing that law enforcement officers "often do not get to control when and where an officer involved shooting may occur."

"We are trained to be aware of the backdrop, crossfire, and surroundings, however in a split-second life and death decision deputies must weigh the risk to themselves and others and the totality of circumstances when applying force," he wrote. "I am concerned about the nature of the shooting, and what, if anything, we can learn from this incident."

He added that he was concerned about people who experienced property damage stemming from the incident, and said his office has "aggressively" sought to make arrangements for damages to be fixed or compensated through Clark County's process.

Atkins also wrote that he was concerned that "a family has tragically lost a loved one in a police-involved shooting," concerned that the wanted person apparently did not comply when pulled over and concerned about the well-being of the deputies involved in the incident and the impact on the community.

"There are and will be numerous questions about what happened, how and why," he wrote. "I expect to learn answers to those questions, between the independent investigation as well as the internal review that my agency will undertake. I know these answers will not come soon enough for me, or others, but that I must trust in the process – and withhold judgement until all the facts have been carefully considered."