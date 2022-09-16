Three students detained at Clackamas High School due to gun scare

The sheriff's office said a video on Snapchat appeared to show a student with a pistol in a bathroom on campus. It was determined to be a CO2-powered replica.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Three students at Clackamas High School were taken into custody late Friday morning after a video posted to social media appeared to show one of them with a gun on campus, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said. No one one was hurt.

Around 11:26 a.m., a school resource officer alerted deputies to a video posted on Snapchat that showed a student holding a "realistic-looking CO2-powered replica pistol," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said deputies began to arrive within a couple minutes and quickly detained two of the students shown in the video. They later learned of a third student who may have been involved, and the school was placed on lockdown as they tracked the student down.

The three students, all of whom were juveniles, were detained and the replica pistol was recovered.