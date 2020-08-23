x
Clackamas County SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team work to resolve stand-off near Rhododendron

Currently, there is no threat to the public. Traffic is moving slow on Highway 26 through Rhododendron.
Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff

RHODODENDRON, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team is working to resolve a situation with an armed suspect near Rhododendron, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no current threat to the public.

Traffic is moving slow on Highway 26 through Rhododendron but the highway is not blocked, officials said.

A viewer let us know of the large police presence in Rhododendron at around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as we have them.

