Clackamas County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate homicide

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in unincorporated Clackamas County on Monday.
Around 4:25 p.m. on July 12, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road.
The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope was shot and killed.
Detectives with the sheriff's office and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team are investigating the case as homicide.
Anyone with information about what led up to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference Clackamas County Sheriff's Office case number 21-014670.