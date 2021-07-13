Clackamas County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate homicide

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope was shot and killed.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in unincorporated Clackamas County on Monday.

Around 4:25 p.m. on July 12, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a home on Southeast Chestnut Street near Southeast Park Road.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Matthew Warren Trollope was shot and killed.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team are investigating the case as homicide.