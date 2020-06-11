City, county officials condemn 'reprehensible' attack on Portland commissioner's home

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan was one of three members of the Portland City Council who voted against a proposed $18 million cut to the police bureau's budget.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city and county officials are condemning the actions of a group of demonstrators who broke a window and threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons at the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Ryan was one of three members of the Portland City Council who voted against a proposed $18 million cut to the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) budget on Thursday.

Wheeler called the demonstrators’ actions “reprehensible” in a statement released Friday morning.

"Last night’s criminal destruction and attack on Commissioner Ryan’s home are reprehensible," Wheeler said. "Violence, criminal destruction and intimidation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those responsible must be found, investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I condemn anyone who uses violence to attempt to silence the voices of others."

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who drew up the proposal to cut the PPB budget by $18 million and voted for it, said in a statement Friday morning that demonstrators went too far.

"Last night a group of people vandalized Commissioner Ryan’s home following a tense city council hearing on the city's budget," Hardest said. "I want to be clear: we can disagree and be upset over these issues, but I do not condone what took place at the Commissioner's home last night and those who engaged in the acts need to be held responsible. Fighting for systemic change is messy and complicated, but what shouldn't be complicated is recognizing when lines have been crossed, and that's what happened last night."

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the group’s actions “can only be interpreted as messages of intimidation and harassment.”

“The deep anger and disappointment regarding the commissioner’s policy choices that are at the root of this group’s actions are understandable. But it is both unacceptable and dangerous to channel that disappointment into directed attacks on an individual and where they live,” said Kafoury.

My full statement regarding Thursday night’s protest tactics at Commissioner Dan Ryan’s home: pic.twitter.com/PG0bhHTtZP — Deborah Kafoury (@dkafoury) November 6, 2020

Portland City Commisioner-elect Mingus Mapps, who will take office in January, planned a Friday afternoon news conference to condemn Thursday night’s attack on Ryan’s home.

KGW has reached out to commissioners Chloe Eudaly and Amanda Fritz for their reaction. We have not heard back.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the incident is under investigation.